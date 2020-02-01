{{featured_button_text}}
Oh, ho! So Senator James Risch flies with Trump in Air Force One to football games! He proudly revealed that himself in an interview with Chuck Malloy which was printed in the Times-News. Does Trump take all of his sycophants on joy rides in this luxurious behemoth, and at our expense? Is that how he woos them to nod their heads in agreement, no matter how outlandish his words and actions are?

After attending the national championship football game between LSU and Clemson at the New Orleans Superdome and then the Army-Navy game, Risch gushes about how the crowds at the games cheered for Trump. Well, Senator, crowds cheer at games; that’s just what they do. They cheer for their favorite teams, you see. Of course, Trump typically snatches at anything that he might pervert as praise for himself.

”You can relate to this guy,” Risch exudes, and then lists the “accomplishments” claimed by Trump in his boasting. Ironically, just the day before, the AP Fact Check had debunked every one of those claims listed by Risch. As always, Trump bloviates about being the greatest, the best, the most, and the smartest.

Please, Senator Risch, give us valid reasons to relate to this guy if you expect us to believe you.

Eleanore Burkhart

Twin Falls

