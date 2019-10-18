{{featured_button_text}}
I called U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R - Idaho, about President Trump’s decision to abandon our Kurdish allies in Syria early last week. His staff said that he had no position.

Risch is chair of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Unlike his other Republican Senate and House colleagues who have rebuked President Trump that allowing Turkey to invade northern Syria would undermine U.S. national security, would bolster Islamic State terrorists and benefit Russia, Idaho’s Sen. Risch has only stated “America needs to get behind the commander-in-chief.”

It is obvious that Sen. Risch prefers to support President Trump rather than worry about the international threats arising from the president’s foreign policies that abandon our allies. The Kurds have held 10,000 ISIS fighters under lock and key. Now they will get out of jail free.

Idaho needs a U.S. Senator who takes a global view, not a yes-man to the President of the United States who continues to make the U.S. less safe.

Sarah Michael

Ketchum

