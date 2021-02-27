Letter: RIP to Rush and other thoughts

RIP to Rush and other thoughts

A great American conservative patriot, Rush Limbaugh, has died. His radio analysis of current events was a voice for Americans who believe in the liberties and freedoms under our Constitutional Republic. He will be greatly missed.

George Washington was the father of our country. Without his dedicated leadership, we would not have won our independence. Washington was “First in war, first in peace and first in the hearts of his countrymen.” He set the example for all Americans to follow.

We now see Orwell’s “1984” on full display with the implementation of Socialism/Marxism. Remember, Socialism always results in the loss of individual liberties. It can never deliver what it promises. Socialism redistributes wealth! Unless stopped, we will become another Venezuela to be equally victims, equally poor, equally miserable, equally terrified, equally starved and equally murdered.

Congressman Simpson’s $33 billion plan to breach four dams must be vigorously opposed. These dams supply valuable 24/7 electricity, irrigation water, flood control, Idaho crop transportation to the Coast and recreation.