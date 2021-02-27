 Skip to main content
Letter: RIP to Rush and other thoughts
A great American conservative patriot, Rush Limbaugh, has died. His radio analysis of current events was a voice for Americans who believe in the liberties and freedoms under our Constitutional Republic. He will be greatly missed.

George Washington was the father of our country. Without his dedicated leadership, we would not have won our independence. Washington was “First in war, first in peace and first in the hearts of his countrymen.” He set the example for all Americans to follow.

We now see Orwell’s “1984” on full display with the implementation of Socialism/Marxism. Remember, Socialism always results in the loss of individual liberties. It can never deliver what it promises. Socialism redistributes wealth! Unless stopped, we will become another Venezuela to be equally victims, equally poor, equally miserable, equally terrified, equally starved and equally murdered.

Congressman Simpson’s $33 billion plan to breach four dams must be vigorously opposed. These dams supply valuable 24/7 electricity, irrigation water, flood control, Idaho crop transportation to the Coast and recreation.

The impeachment and trial of former President Trump was totally unconstitutional. The 57 senators including seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump violated their oaths of office to uphold and sustain the US Constitution. They unconstitutionally impeached a private citizen! They need to be replaced! Trump never encouraged supporters to riot. The Trump-hating Democrats and mainstream media used the event to crucify him again with lies.

The Capitol police chief requested additional policemen six times, but Pelosi refused more security. Why?

The main purpose of government is to protect lives and property. Now, with open borders, illegal immigrants will bring crime, diseases and take American jobs.

Marxist Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals” is being used to divide, demonize and lie as the end justifies the means to promote Socialism.

In Idaho, we should support HB 63 allowing vaccination choice. Freedom is not free!

A concerned citizen,

Adrian Arp

