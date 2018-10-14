Try 1 month for 99¢
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Steve Harmon's letter to the editor accusing the Times-News of lazy journalism for referring to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as the Mormon Church was not justified. Mormons have called themselves Mormons for years. They used to be proud of the name.

Newspapers should not have to use barrels of ink and valuable space using nine words to identify a church which could be identified in one or two words.

The righteous indignation of church leaders about the media's use of the name "Mormon" makes one wonder whether the change foretells the phasing out of the Book of Mormon from the LDS religion.

Donald J. Chisholm

Burley

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Load comments