Letter: Right and left want marijuana legalization

When talking with my friends about marijuana legalization I found it to be interesting that most of them, whether they were left or right-leaning, agreed that there should be legalized marijuana. I thought this was weird because the mainstream narrative is that the conservatives or republicans are anti-marijuana. From what I have seen this isn't the case.

Most of the people I have talked to about marijuana agree that it would create more jobs and industry, along with increased tax revenue, but there is a bigger argument. The right-wing advocates for marijuana talk about personal liberty and the person's ability to choose what to do with their body and property. We don't throw people in jail for smoking cigarettes or drinking alcohol... so why throw them in jail and ruin their life for smoking pot.

These conservatives also talk about how the crime rates would go up, but that is not what has been seen in places like Portugal and most states that have legalized marijuana. People who draw these conclusions are not looking at the totality of the circumstances. Other forces caused rising crime rates in many states such as unintended consequences from being the only state to legalize marijuana, taxing marijuana to the point that the black markets still existed, and passing other legislation that allowed for more lenient consequences for violent and property crimes.