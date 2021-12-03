Letter: Rewritten Pledge of Allegiance, Rewritten Constitution

Rewritten Pledge of Allegiance, rewritten Constitution

I pledge allegiance to the MAGA flag of the former United States of America and to the Presidential Republic for which it stands, a fractionated Nation under Trump, completely divided with unrestrained Liberty for those in power, and partisan preference for the ruling party.

Seems like this pledge is in place for half the country already, but it will certainly be implemented for the entire country if Trump wins the Presidency in 2024.

I hope all who unabashedly profess Trumpism will consider the consequences of supporting a coup attempt in our country, flippantly excusing this attack on our democracy and allowing this egregious act to go unpunished. The constant attack of Trump on the authenticity of the last election opens up Pandora’s box, trampling on our constitution, and allows this type of nonsense to be a stepping stone for future attacks on our democracy.

This could relegate our electoral process as it stands to backseat, or worse a dismantled process holding no relevancy.

As such, an autocracy is certainly around the corner if Trump is not thwarted in his bid for Presidency.

More people must come to their senses, and say “enough is enough”. This game of discrediting the foundation of our democracy—the electoral process—must come to a stop, especially when all court cases and recounts have ratified the authenticity of the election. Also, the alarm must be sounded when attempts to destroy the impartial electoral process is being attacked at its roots by placing election officials partial to Trump in the electoral scheme.

May I ask, would you really want to consider Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, MyPillow Guy, and Rudy Giuliani as the Founding Fathers of our new nation? (Oh, how I bet Putin is laughing.)

Greg Hegman

Twin Falls

