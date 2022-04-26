Letter: Reward for rape!

What twisted mind spawned that cockamamie idea? Even worse, Idaho’s loony legislature passed that devilish bill. Then, instead of vetoing it, the governor weaseled and signed it, while acknowledging that it probably will be challenged in court. Of course it has been, and once again, we pay thousands of dollars to defend a defenseless bill. In their disdain of women, the looney legislature stomped into the dirt the rights of a women to make their own decisions regarding their own health care. Idaho’s law, the most abusive anti-abortion act in the US, not only promotes vigilantism among relatives to sue anyone associated with an abortion, it also extends to rape. A rapist cannot sue his victim if she has an abortion, but his relatives are encouraged to do just that, thus reaping rewards for his crime. How asinine!