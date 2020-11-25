Letter: Response to no mask mandate

In response to the recent no mask decision by the city council, I offer the following:

If you, despite all the evidence, choose not to wear a facemask or follow the protocols of health professionals, I’ll not debate the issue with you. I accept your choice. But you must accept responsibility for your actions. Have the courage of your convictions. To that end, if you get Covid-19:

Pledge NOT to accept medical care.

Pledge NOT to endanger doctors, nurses and the medical staff.

Pledge NOT to use up precious hospital space and medical supplies.

Pledge NOT to endanger other citizens - grocery, bank, restaurants, etc.

In short, go home and self-isolate. Either heal or die.

Your actions affect others. If you choose NOT to be part of the solution, then it’s your problem. Not ours.

Tim Frazier

Bellevue

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0