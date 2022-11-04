Letter: Response to Mr. J. R. Breisch's 'Don't let Little's bribery influence your vote'

Interesting how you didn't mention President Biden's assumed bribery attempt to influence votes. Federal legalization of marijuana, student loan forgiveness, open boarders, abortion rights, open borders and so on.
Dennis Moore
Jerome
Interesting how you didn't mention President Biden's assumed bribery attempt to influence votes. Federal legalization of marijuana, student loan forgiveness, open boarders, abortion rights, open borders and so on.
Dennis Moore
Jerome
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Letter: The record needs to be set straight on Magic Valley Energy LLC.
Letter: Maybe instead of trying to rile up the general public, you should try not lying!
Letter: Let's keep Idaho the safe place where you would want to raise a good Idaho family. Vote Tuesday November 8th and help guard Idaho's future.
Letter: When my friend Ron Taylor retired from being a firefighter/paramedic, I wasn’t too surprised to learn that he had quickly started in on a new way to help our local communities.
Letter: As a independent, life long registered republican, I am supporting Mr. Tom Arkoosh for Idaho Attorney General.
Letter: Jim Jones fails to adequately point out the corrective actions our country has taken in its march towards freedom and liberty.
Letter: If anything the last 6 months has confirmed, it’s that Trump was and is a very corrupt man who represents lawlessness and disregard of the principles of our Democracy and its Constitution.
Letter: I am urging you to support Tom Arkoosh for Idaho Attorney General.
Letter: It appears that we are being lied to to get votes.
Letter: This election is too important to just vote for an “R.” Idaho needs a Lieutenant Governor who will represent ALL the people of Idaho, who is qualified and is able to step in if and when the Governor needs it.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.