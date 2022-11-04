 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Response to Mr. J. R. Breisch's 'Don't let Little's bribery influence your vote'

Interesting how you didn't mention President Biden's assumed bribery attempt to influence votes. Federal legalization of marijuana, student loan forgiveness, open boarders, abortion rights, open borders and so on.

Dennis Moore

Jerome

