Letter: Response to Mr. Gugino’s Polemic

Rumors of my demise have been greatly exaggerated, said Mark Twain. Apparently, one of those spreading rumors is Jeremy Gugino. Much to his disappointment, the GOP in Idaho is not dead. To the contrary, it is alive, well, and growing. Despite Mr. Gugino’s elitist attempt to insult a gigantic swath of Republicans because they cannot verbalize with specificity their political philosophy, they know full well in their gut that the Democrat Party is undermining the principles upon which America was built and shredding any sense of national unity. Add to that malicious intent the fact that Democrats seem gleefully and demonically possessed when advocating murder of the unborn and one need not, with excruciating exactitude, support, point by point, why they are Republican. Mr. Gugino’s arguments are nothing but a thinly veiled and disrespectful polemic from an author seemingly unaware of the plainly seen decadence that characterizes the party to which he has hooked his political wagon. His ideas fit perfectly with his critique of Republicans. “If you can’t express your Democrat ideology beyond a word of two, you are no longer a Democrat. You’re a Left Winger with a flag.” Mr. Gugino is proudly waving his flag.

Richard Guess

Hagerman

