 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Response to Mary Higdem’s Letter

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Had governmental responses to COVID not included forced compliance such as vaccine mandates and, in the case of Australia, internment camps, I would have had little reason to criticize the containment efforts of the countries I mentioned.

Perhaps the most notable flaw in Ms. Higdem’s response is her “suspicion” that my perspective is a reflection of my politics, which she uses as an excuse to ignore my main objections. To assuage her suspicions I will say that criticism on the basis of partisanship is intellectually dishonest and a hindrance to accurate analysis. Regarding information to which I am privy, I have the history of the 20th century as tutor. Those totalitarian regimes with which we are all familiar started with the same false promise: “It’s for your own good.”

The outbreak of COVID presented politicians with a dilemma. Respect individual liberties and be faulted for a too-lenient policy or suppress them and be accused of over-reaction. Apparently, the concept of balance was unthinkable once the tiller of power had been so eagerly grasped.

People are also reading…

Ms. Higdem’s attempted mockery, “something so non-Orwellian as wearing a mask,” is without foundation. I never listed any objections to masks.

I will take Ms. Higdem’s allusion to “individual freedom” as proof that she and I share a value for it. The question is one of degree. When a government uses a citizen’s employment as a fulcrum for extortion, or forcibly interns its citizens in camps, that crosses the line from beneficent guardian to ruthless dictator. I guess it all comes down to how much one values not only their own freedom but, more importantly, that of their fellow citizens.

Richard Guess

Hagerman

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: The failings of Idaho's Governor Little

Letter: The failings of Idaho's Governor Little

Letter: All elected officials take an oath to uphold the Constitution. However, that oath has been largely violated. Governor Little has failed to keep his oath and has become an authoritarian leader for Idaho.

Letter: Thank you Outback Steakhouse

Letter: Thank you Outback Steakhouse

Letter: My kids and I went there on Valentine's night. I informed our server that this was my first Valentine's Day in my 14 years of marriage away from my husband.

Letter: Time to approve all day kindergarten

Letter: Time to approve all day kindergarten

Letter: The future of Idaho (and our economy) depends on opportunity we have this legislative session to provide a full day educational experience for all children entering kindergarten in Idaho.

Letter: Representatives, NOT Rulers

Letter: Representatives, NOT Rulers

Letter: When we step into a voting booth and cast our ballot for the person of our choosing, we are generally hoping for someone who will represent us at every turn. We are voting for someone who we believe has our best interest; a voice in government for us. Unfortunately, that’s not what we tend to get.

Letter: Questions for Chenele Dixon

Letter: Questions for Chenele Dixon

Letter: Chenele Dixon—you've had positive letters supporting you but no indication how you would vote on bills before State House. Could you please answer how would you vote, and these other questions:

Letter: Help is needed to feed the elderly

Letter: Help is needed to feed the elderly

Letter: There are many elderly people in our areas who are homebound and aren't able to cook healthy meals for themselves; they have called Office on Aging to see if they qualify for hot meals to be delivered by mostly volunteers each weekday.

Letter: Stop eating animals

Letter: Stop eating animals

Letter: If you’re concerned about all the botched slaughters at Ida-Beef, stop eating animals and opt for vegan meat and other tasty vegan foods. As long as humans view animals as commodities, widespread suffering is destined to continue. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News