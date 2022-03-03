Letter: Response to Mary Higdem’s Letter

Had governmental responses to COVID not included forced compliance such as vaccine mandates and, in the case of Australia, internment camps, I would have had little reason to criticize the containment efforts of the countries I mentioned.

Perhaps the most notable flaw in Ms. Higdem’s response is her “suspicion” that my perspective is a reflection of my politics, which she uses as an excuse to ignore my main objections. To assuage her suspicions I will say that criticism on the basis of partisanship is intellectually dishonest and a hindrance to accurate analysis. Regarding information to which I am privy, I have the history of the 20th century as tutor. Those totalitarian regimes with which we are all familiar started with the same false promise: “It’s for your own good.”

The outbreak of COVID presented politicians with a dilemma. Respect individual liberties and be faulted for a too-lenient policy or suppress them and be accused of over-reaction. Apparently, the concept of balance was unthinkable once the tiller of power had been so eagerly grasped.

Ms. Higdem’s attempted mockery, “something so non-Orwellian as wearing a mask,” is without foundation. I never listed any objections to masks.

I will take Ms. Higdem’s allusion to “individual freedom” as proof that she and I share a value for it. The question is one of degree. When a government uses a citizen’s employment as a fulcrum for extortion, or forcibly interns its citizens in camps, that crosses the line from beneficent guardian to ruthless dictator. I guess it all comes down to how much one values not only their own freedom but, more importantly, that of their fellow citizens.

Richard Guess

Hagerman

