Letter: Response to Hartgen
Letter: Response to Hartgen

My response to 'Hartgen: Dems’ Response to Trump COVID Shows Their True Animosity'

Definitely *not* apologizing for feeling animosity for the orange psychopath. Trump and his cult have spent four years high on racism and misogyny as he uses & encourages threats, intimidation and violence against the American people.

His ongoing dehumanizing attacks against women, people of color, our military and veterans, the poor, and indigenous people coupled with an insane disregard for human life in general are reprehensible.

He has been recklessly negligent regarding masks and distancing and shamefully, flagrantly snubs all respected medical science.

His errors in leadership are beyond egregious and have cost millions of human beings their health, dignity and safety, and hundreds of thousands their lives.

I'm not even a little upset he got a tiny fraction of his own medicine.

Wendy Koffer

Twin Falls

