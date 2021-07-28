 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Response to Chojnacky
0 comments

Letter: Response to Chojnacky

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Did I understand you to believe if you are not Jewish you are not accountable to the morality of the Bible?

I disagree with your accusation of Pastor Paul and me misquoting scripture. God is not a respector of persons.

Romans 3:23 tells us "For all have sinned and come short of the glory of God." John 3:16 "For God so loved the world that He gave His only Begotten son that whosoever believeth on him shall not perish but have eternal life." There is no distinction between Jew, Gentile or Greek.

What advantage hath the Jew? Unto them were given the oracles of God. Romans 1:1-2.

As for obeying God's law see Galatians 3:19-29. Verse 28 We are all one in Christ Jesus. There is neither Jew nor Greek. Also, see Romans 1:21-32 and the deconstruction of Sodom and Gomorrah for their great wickedness.

See Romans 1:21-32 which should describe some sex sins.

If we have condoned and have changed the laws to make sodomy not a crime, should we also change the laws to accept lying (perjury), stealing, murder, rape, child molestation, incest, etc., not a crime because those acts are just someone exercising their free agency and their preference or weakness?

We don't or should not condone and glorify adultery, burglary, child molesters, those that commit incest, murder, perjury, etc., all of which is in violation of God's law. So why should we condone or glorify sodomy and mess with God's creation with gender change where the Bible states in Genesis 1:27: God created male and female.

2 Chronicles 7:14 "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."

Carter Killinger

Twin Falls

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter of thanks from TFHS Class of 1981
Letters

Letter of thanks from TFHS Class of 1981

As we celebrated our 40th high school reunion, the Twin Falls High School Class of 1981 would like to thank all the teachers, administrators and staff who put up with us for 12 years.

Letter: Vaccine tax credit?
Letters

Letter: Vaccine tax credit?

In light of the fact that Covid-19 is still prevalent in our society I am very concerned about all of the people who are reluctant to get vacc…

Letter: Wake up Americans!
Letters

Letter: Wake up Americans!

America is being destroyed from within as we adopt Sal Alinsky's Marxist “Rules for Radicals” from his book which he dedicated to Lucifer (Satan). His rules transforms America from a Constitutional Republic to a Socialist/Marxist country. President Obama quoted his often. Hillary Clinton did her thesis on Alinsky.

Letter: Noise problem? No. California problem? Yes.
Letters

Letter: Noise problem? No. California problem? Yes.

Letter to the editor: What shall we do here? Tell all the Southern Californians they're not welcome here? No, after all, they're people too and fellow Americans. We cannot help that they ruined their state, and now they're here to wreck ours. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News