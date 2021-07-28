Letter: Response to Chojnacky

Did I understand you to believe if you are not Jewish you are not accountable to the morality of the Bible?

I disagree with your accusation of Pastor Paul and me misquoting scripture. God is not a respector of persons.

Romans 3:23 tells us "For all have sinned and come short of the glory of God." John 3:16 "For God so loved the world that He gave His only Begotten son that whosoever believeth on him shall not perish but have eternal life." There is no distinction between Jew, Gentile or Greek.

What advantage hath the Jew? Unto them were given the oracles of God. Romans 1:1-2.

As for obeying God's law see Galatians 3:19-29. Verse 28 We are all one in Christ Jesus. There is neither Jew nor Greek. Also, see Romans 1:21-32 and the deconstruction of Sodom and Gomorrah for their great wickedness.

See Romans 1:21-32 which should describe some sex sins.

If we have condoned and have changed the laws to make sodomy not a crime, should we also change the laws to accept lying (perjury), stealing, murder, rape, child molestation, incest, etc., not a crime because those acts are just someone exercising their free agency and their preference or weakness?