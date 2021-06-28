Letter: Responding to Riker and Killinger

Two letters in Thursday Times-News deserve response. First Ms. Riker’s lament ‘poem’ about demise of USA — our divisions are sad, but I doubt that people “seeking a handout” or playing victim are cause of our problems. Our “God-loving” forefathers came to the U.S. for wealth and freedom to do as they pleased: stole the land from the Indians, killed or exiled them, and broke countless treaties. Many “seeking a handout” are on outside of our “usurious” economic system where value of land, property and wealth escalate rapidly and people without a piece of pie must pay ever-increasing exorbitant amounts to survive in this system. Rather than repent of our past acts and re-evaluate our economic system based on “free land,” most conservatives seem defensive and arrogant about our past

Second in Mr. Killinger’s defense of Pastor Thompson for his anti-gay stand, I agree the pastor wants to serve God and warn people, but he misquoted scripture (Isaiah 1, Hosea 8) just as you did with Isaiah 5. All these passages are directed to the people of God for their hypocrisy; not the world around them for their actions. The Old Testament was written for the instruction of Christians (1 Corinthians 10). Ezekiel 3 requires a prophet to warn the wicked — but why do you assume sexual differences are the definition of wickedness? Psalms and Proverbs identify the “wicked” as those who lie, are wise in their own sight, run to evil, oppress others, scheme, and spread strife. These tactics match the former president and his conservative supporters — many of whom are evangelical Christians. Jesus did not harangue the world — He knew it was passing away. He did rebuke religious leaders. To see how His words might apply today, read Christian Pharisees by evangelical pastor James Butler.