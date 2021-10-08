Letter: Requiem for Benji

To the driver of the dark car that hit and killed our small dog, Benji, at the intersection of Falls and Briarwood about 9 a.m. on Oct. 4. We had him on a leash when he pulled away from us. He was a puppy doing what puppies do, chasing a squirrel when he darted into the street. We hold no ill will toward you. Life is full of ‘what ifs”. What if I’d gotten hold of the leash a little sooner; what if we’d left the house 5 minutes later; what if you’d been driving a little slower. We were surprised you didn’t stop; you must have heard the loud thump – we heard it from 50 feet away. The most difficult part for us was witnessing the accident; it will be burned into our memories for a long time. It leaves a hole in our hearts, though we take comfort in the fact he died instantly without pain. Benji was only a year old and brought joy and love into our home during the time he shared with us. At times he was a stinker but mostly filled with love. He will be missed.