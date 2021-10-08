 Skip to main content
Letter: Requiem for Benji
Letter: Requiem for Benji

Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

To the driver of the dark car that hit and killed our small dog, Benji, at the intersection of Falls and Briarwood about 9 a.m. on Oct. 4. We had him on a leash when he pulled away from us. He was a puppy doing what puppies do, chasing a squirrel when he darted into the street. We hold no ill will toward you. Life is full of ‘what ifs”. What if I’d gotten hold of the leash a little sooner; what if we’d left the house 5 minutes later; what if you’d been driving a little slower. We were surprised you didn’t stop; you must have heard the loud thump – we heard it from 50 feet away. The most difficult part for us was witnessing the accident; it will be burned into our memories for a long time. It leaves a hole in our hearts, though we take comfort in the fact he died instantly without pain. Benji was only a year old and brought joy and love into our home during the time he shared with us. At times he was a stinker but mostly filled with love. He will be missed.

Frank and Jeanene Ellis

Twin Falls

