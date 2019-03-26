I'm no bleeding heart liberal but I can not believe how arrogant the Republican legislators are! They should all be voted out of office.
All they had to do was approve Medicaid expansion like the voters passed, repeal the grocery tax and make it illegal to let your children die of easily treated diseases and they could of had their best session ever!
Instead they worry about the score Wayne Hoffman of the Idaho Communist Foundation is going to give them. They are also trying to destroy the voter inititive process because they think Idaho voters are too stupid to know what they are voting for. Good thing they don't get merit pay because they deserve nothing.
We need some balance in the statehouse. Idaho Democrats need to figure out a way let the voters know they are not like the disgusting Democrats in Washington D.C. and maybe the arrogance of our Republicans would be a lot less if we had some balance in our statehouse!
Gary Welch
Buhl
