(Courtesy photo)

I am a pastor and think about spiritual and faith matters. I am concerned about what effects the well being of people, which I believe is also a definition of "spiritual". I am deeply concerned about political issues that have powerful and life altering effects upon millions of people in our country and other countries. I attempt to not be deaf to differing views on any issue but sometimes, something is deadly serious and a stand must be taken. Our nation is on the edge of falling to the manipulations of another country, that being Russia, under the leadership and direction of Vladimir Putin.

Vladimir Putin is a brilliant strategist, powerful, dangerous and manipulative. There are people who will refute Russia's involvement and manipulation of our system of government. However, our own national intelligence agencies have continuously confirmed, with one voice, Russia did and is continuing to manipulate our political system. Congress and the President have the responsibility to address and confront any nation's interference with our political system, but have not vigorously responded to the intrusions thus allowing Russian interference to continue unabated. The "R", Republican Party, is moving from being the Republican Party to becoming the "R" Russian Party.

The questions are: what do you believe to be truthful and accurate and how will you respond? Our country's fate awaits our responses.

Don Hammond

Kimberly

