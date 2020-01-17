I am a pastor and think about spiritual and faith matters. I am concerned about what effects the well being of people, which I believe is also a definition of "spiritual". I am deeply concerned about political issues that have powerful and life altering effects upon millions of people in our country and other countries. I attempt to not be deaf to differing views on any issue but sometimes, something is deadly serious and a stand must be taken. Our nation is on the edge of falling to the manipulations of another country, that being Russia, under the leadership and direction of Vladimir Putin.
Vladimir Putin is a brilliant strategist, powerful, dangerous and manipulative. There are people who will refute Russia's involvement and manipulation of our system of government. However, our own national intelligence agencies have continuously confirmed, with one voice, Russia did and is continuing to manipulate our political system. Congress and the President have the responsibility to address and confront any nation's interference with our political system, but have not vigorously responded to the intrusions thus allowing Russian interference to continue unabated. The "R", Republican Party, is moving from being the Republican Party to becoming the "R" Russian Party.
The questions are: what do you believe to be truthful and accurate and how will you respond? Our country's fate awaits our responses.
Don Hammond
Kimberly
You are right Don and the big question is: How fair and honest is this hearing going to be and are our Idaho Representatives going to grow some backbone and fight against this criminal we have in the White House? There is more than enough evidence to remove trump from office and yet when we listen to so many like Mc Connell and our own Risch they still are defending his actions as ok. Where did common sense and rationale thinking go when it comes to this sorry excuse for a president?
Hahahahahahahaha! OMG! What on earth is going on in the minds of the weak! CNN, also known as the Communist News Network, has infiltrated the tin foil hats of these poor sheeples and contaminated their soft brains with stupidity. The only party in America that aligns with Russia, the Nazzi Democratic Socialist Party and fascism are the Democrats. My word, quick google searches will prove that in mere minutes. Good grief. Get on your knees and pray for enlightenment, “pastor”.
