Letter: Republican party needs cancer surgery

News flash: that ship has sank and is about to take the Republican Party down with it. It’s time to let go of that piece of wreckage, swim to shore and start building a better boat! There is a cancer in the party and those senators had a chance to cut it out earlier by convicting, and thereby eliminating their cancer, they failed. This week they have another chance to cure themselves and American of that same cancer. Let’s pray they come to their senses and rid themselves of that cancer before it consumes them and therefore kills them. Do they really think having that cancer around is a good thing for their party, after all it has cost them all three branches of the government plus awakened 80 million Americans to stand in line for days just to vote that cancer out. Ya really think you are gonna catch up with 60 million more American votes next election by running the same ol’, same ol’ race horse? Not to mention this time around, no one in charge will be sabotaging the post offices or polling places. The Republican Party is losing members at a record rate right now (30,000 in one state the day after the attack on the Capitol) can you afford to lose any more by taking a stand with a cancer hell bent on destroying you and your party? Let’s hope and pray we do not turn this cancer loose again to fleece millions of dollars out of his followers that could he going toward building the Republican Party and benefiting your country. Call your senators before it’s to late for cancer surgery!