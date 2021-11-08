Letter: Republican Illusion and Delusion

A disturbing finding from a recent poll—68% of Republicans, 60% of white evangelical Christians, and 82% of people who use Fox News as their main news (or fake news) source—believe the election was stolen from Trump. More disturbing is the finding that 30% of Republicans indicated violence “may be needed to save the U.S.”

As Heidi Beirich points out in an article about the poll, this radicalization of the Republican party is tied to the failure of Republicans to speak out against fraudulent claims of a stolen election and the January 6th insurrection.

Mind you over 80 court cases and numerous recounts have not found any irregularities in the voting process, but yet Trump and his cronies will not stop professing the Big Lie. It is sad that a politician would do such a thing, but it is even sadder that zombie followers keep believing him and keep trudging in his lies.

And I still cannot believe that anyone in his right mind would not speak out against a coup attempt in our nation. The gullibility, or more descriptive the corrupted view, of those who would say that this was a normal and acceptable occurrence is nonsensical and dangerous. Talk about trying to “steal an election”—this is where the attempted illegal steal occurred.

It appears that believing in the “Big Lie” reverberates throughout the Republican party, shaping a political landscape where lies can proliferate unabated, translating into, and “justifying” a dangerous espousal of violence to reach a political endpoint.

As Adam Kinzinger, a Republican Representative from Illinois has said the lying must stop and the Republican party must address the cancer within in order for the Republican party and our democracy to survive. This rare reasonable voice from within the party should be heeded.

Greg Hegman

Twin Falls

