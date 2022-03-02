Letter: Representatives, NOT Rulers

When we step into a voting booth and cast our ballot for the person of our choosing, we are generally hoping for someone who will represent us at every turn. We are voting for someone who we believe has our best interest; a voice in government for us. Unfortunately, that’s not what we tend to get.

Specifically in Twin Falls, we have elected people who represent the side of the state and their colleagues simply because of the letter next to their name. These people claim to be of the people but has become increasingly evident that they care solely for themselves by better their friends and associated to further their career.

In order to win an election in Twin Falls, you basically have to have the support of the Republican Central Committee. It is through this support system that candidates gain a majority vote in the primary. After that the race is between R and D which historically results in R being elected.

These people who are running in the primary with the support of the upper Republicans are the people they have selected to run to preserve the seats like city council. Once they see that they will act in their interest and the next seat comes available they pass them along where they become beholden to the next elite.

Less than 3% of the Twin Falls population decides on who gets to "represent" all of us. If you want to make a change then you have to be registered as a republican to get these self interested and big government candidates out of office.

Make your voice heard in the Republican primary May 17.

Rocky Ferrenburg

Twin Falls

