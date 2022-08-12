Letter: Reply to Crapo's guest opinion

Mike Crapo guest opinion confirms yet again the GOP have trained their goons to lie better than the average liar. Nothing in his rant is real or backed by anything other than lies. Yep he just lied.

No one making over $400,000.00 will see a tax increase. Guess what, Idaho that is the majority of us. Taxes do not limit jobs, wages or hinder small businesses. Inflation we face is not caused by an increase in wages unless you are counting the billionaires. Monopolies, Wall Street, drug companies and oil companies are the culprits. And they are the ones that the GOP are working for not us the real people this maggot Crap -O is supposed to be representing.

We must stop these lies and call out these lackeys. They get you hooked on one target policy like guns, abortion or someone taking your jobs. All lies and bull shit. You need to look at what is impacting you the most. Your lack of a living wage, the control monopolies have over your life and the whole idea that healthcare is a for profit institution.

I do not care if you are a Republican, Democrat, Independent or whatever. We must start to see the real picture and it is not pretty. We have been duped. Trickle down – lie. Unions bad – lie.

Tax havens good for business – lie. Climate change is not real – lie.

Stop voting party! Look, I mean really look at what is being said. Do not get your information from TV or radio or the internet. They are all controlled by the 1% who lie to you.

Read. News papers that have real investigative reporters, blogs that really investigate not hype lies and outside sources of information that is not controlled by the 2-3 major owners of news.

Paul Scherer

Boise