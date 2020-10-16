Letter: Rep. Lance Clow helped me

Lance Clow is running for re-election for Legislative District 24 representative, position A, and I am here to support him. After all, he supported me during some of the scariest times in my life. In 2016, I was stalked and harassed by a man I met through my workplace. As a young mother and student, it was a disruptive, terrifying experience that significantly impacted my sense of security. Upon submitting for an order of protection, I was notified I did not qualify. At that time, orders of protection for victims of stalking were limited to romantic and familial relationships. Since I had not been in a relationship and was not related to my stalker, I was left with no legal recourse.