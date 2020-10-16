Letter: Rep. Lance Clow helped me

Lance Clow is running for re-election for Legislative District 24 representative, position A, and I am here to support him. After all, he supported me during some of the scariest times in my life. In 2016, I was stalked and harassed by a man I met through my workplace. As a young mother and student, it was a disruptive, terrifying experience that significantly impacted my sense of security. Upon submitting for an order of protection, I was notified I did not qualify. At that time, orders of protection for victims of stalking were limited to romantic and familial relationships. Since I had not been in a relationship and was not related to my stalker, I was left with no legal recourse.
Upon seeing a Times-News article detailing my experience, Representative Clow reached out in concern and offered to help. Together with Senator Grant Burgoyne, a Democrat from Boise, a bill was drafted that would allow victims of stalking, regardless of affiliation with their stalker, the opportunity for legal protection. Clow carried the bill in the House and it passed both the House and Senate with little resistance and was signed into law by Governor Otter. Representative Clow’s efforts to show up for stalking victims in Idaho and work with colleagues across the aisle is a testament to his character and integrity as a public servant. His long record of service to his community is evidence of his compassion, dedication, and ability to make a positive difference.
For that, I implore you to re-elect Lance Clow as your District 24 representative.
Savahna Egbert
Fort Meade, Maryland
