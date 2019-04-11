“Manipulative” is the word that best describes Rep. Sage Dixon’s actions on April 8 at the House State Affairs Committee. Dixon introduced four bills he said were the same as No. 1159, the anti-initiative bill just vetoed by Gov. Little. That’s one bad apple cut into four rotten pieces.
Same questions with no answers: Why are stricter requirements attached to citizen-sponsored proposals than lawmaker-sponsored proposals? How can cutting time for collecting signatures by half (nine months instead of 18) be helpful for rural citizens? What limits do they put on themselves? Obviously none, if they can reintroduce a beaten horse.
Big question is why is this so important to Dixon and Boise lobbyists. Just follow the money to find answers. Research ALEC, a corporate-funded organization that drafts models of state-level legislation. It's reported that Dixon attended as Idaho’s chair, and our secretary of state has recorded campaign donations to Dixon from numerous ALEC’s corporate sponsors like Anheuser-Busch. Bottom-line, big corporations do not want We the People proposing any legislation, and Dixon is willing to be their message-bearer.
To save our citizen rights, contact your state senator for his "No" vote on these four pieces of No. 1159. Hopefully, we won't need Gov. Little's veto again and again and again on this.
By the way, Dixon’s 11th hour over-time in Boise costs taxpayers an extra $35,000 per day.
Rebecca Holland
Sandpoint
