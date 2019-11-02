Remember, remember the 5th of November, the Twin Falls jail bond.
I have no explanation why any Twin Falls election should ever be forgot.
Guy Fawkes references aside, we have a serious problem in the Twin Falls County Jail, and the proposal on the ballot is the solution. The current facility is old and, due to its age and fire damage, parts of it cannot be used. It lacks adequate programming space for the needed education, church, and rehabilitation services to allow inmates to properly re-enter society. It does not have enough beds, so many inmates do not get beds but mats on the floor. The lucky ones get transferred to another jail outside the county. Outside county housing of inmates costs over a million dollars, plus transportation costs on top of that.
A new and larger jail will alleviate all these problems. If the bond passes, the current structure will also be refurbished into a women's jail and a temporary holding facility.
Average residents will have to pay $26 a year in property taxes. Some say that all we have to do is change our drug laws, and we won't have overcrowding. Changing the drug laws would not make much of a difference. That is a state and federal issue anyway. With an 80% felony to 20% misdemeanor rate, we have a long-term stay problem. A greater contributor of overcrowding is the growth of the Magic Valley. As the population grows, so does crime, even though the crime rate per capita stays about the same.
Jail overcrowding is a statewide epidemic, but we have a chance to do something about it in Twin Falls County — for the people of the county and solved by county voters. Remember to vote "Yes" for the jail bond on Nov. 5.
John Kapeleris
Twin Falls
