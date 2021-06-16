Letter: Remember the Declaration

As we celebrate Independence Day, we should realize how blessed we are to have the Declaration of Independence. The Declaration states our rights come from God and government is only needed to protect those rights, not enslave us. The Declaration has five references to God. These are God as Creator of all men, God as the source of all rights, God as the Supreme Lawmaker, God as the world's Supreme Judge, and God as our Patron and Protector. The Founders honored Independence Day as a religious holiday because the author of liberty, Jesus Christ, made liberty and independence possible for us.
The Founding Fathers pledged their lives, fortunes and sacred honor to obtain the freedoms we take for granted today. Many lost their families, possessions and their lives so that we could be free today. The Principles in the Declaration include: National Sovereignty; Natural Law; Self-evident Truths; Equality; Inalienable Rights; Inalienable Right to Life; Inalienable Right to Individual Liberty; Inalienable Right to Private Property; Popular Sovereignty; Federalism and States Rights; The Primary Purpose of Government is Protection of Inalienable Rights and Divine Providence.
Our National Anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” was penned by Francis Scott Key. In the early morning after hours of British warships bombardment of Fort McHenry, Baltimore. “Through the dawn's early light,” Key saw 30'X42' flag still flying. Many patriot soldiers died to keep the flag flying. Many bodies were located at the base of the flag. Please remember the sacrifices and pay reverence to our flag and our National Anthem. We must not ever disrespect the flag during the playing of the National Anthem as it dishonors all who have fought and died to keep “Old Glory” flying throughout American history.
The principles contained in the Declaration need to be restored to preserve individual liberty and national independence. See thenewamerican.com for more information.
A concerned citizen,
Adrian Arp
Filer