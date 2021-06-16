Letter: Remember the Declaration

As we celebrate Independence Day, we should realize how blessed we are to have the Declaration of Independence. The Declaration states our rights come from God and government is only needed to protect those rights, not enslave us. The Declaration has five references to God. These are God as Creator of all men, God as the source of all rights, God as the Supreme Lawmaker, God as the world's Supreme Judge, and God as our Patron and Protector. The Founders honored Independence Day as a religious holiday because the author of liberty, Jesus Christ, made liberty and independence possible for us.

The Founding Fathers pledged their lives, fortunes and sacred honor to obtain the freedoms we take for granted today. Many lost their families, possessions and their lives so that we could be free today. The Principles in the Declaration include: National Sovereignty; Natural Law; Self-evident Truths; Equality; Inalienable Rights; Inalienable Right to Life; Inalienable Right to Individual Liberty; Inalienable Right to Private Property; Popular Sovereignty; Federalism and States Rights; The Primary Purpose of Government is Protection of Inalienable Rights and Divine Providence.