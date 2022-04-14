Letter: Religion has lost its capacity to inspire civic good

Religion has lost its capacity to inspire civic good

At a time when America could use its traditional services, religion has receded into a deep obscurity occasioned by its own narrow view of life.

In ancient times, religion was unquestionably the leading force of nature, in no small part because it was all about unraveling the mysterious laws of the physical world and of its various societies. High priests were the leading scientists, historians, and ethicists of their time, and the number two seat in government everywhere was drawn from their ranks.

Today, priests and pastors hide behind glitzy pulpits in front of almost nonexistent congregations inviting all to join with them in exclusive private societies having little credibility in the community and even less social governing power among the citizenry. They display contempt for science, an inability to decipher their own historical scripture, and leaders sporting the ethical capacity of common politicians, lawyers, and product marketers. Preaching about forgiveness, love and service seems their one remaining strong suit.

If America was founded on divine guidance mediated through its faith-inspired founding fathers and mothers, it is easy to see why it has gone off the rails today. America’s faith is flopping around like a fish out of water with no one available to release it back into the stream.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

