Letter: Register, vote for Chenele Dixon

The general election is quickly approaching, and now is the time to register and decide how you want to vote! Go to twinfallscounty.org/election for more information including how to register, dates, locations, and a sample ballot. I prefer to vote early at County West. You may also request an absentee ballot or vote at your polling place on November 8th. When you’re prepared, I encourage you to vote Chenele Dixon for Representative in Legislative District 24 Seat A (rural Twin Falls County). She is a strong leader with conservative values. She earned degrees in education and has served for many years to support education on a local level. She has been actively involved in our local Twin Falls County Republican Committee. She knows how to organize and bring people together to get things done. She listens and treats others with respect. I invite you to vote with me for Chenele Dixon!