 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Regarding the Jack-Pot Dispensary
0 comments

Letter: Regarding the Jack-Pot Dispensary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

It’s time for Idaho to legalize pot. Prohibition may curtail but cannot eliminate an act it was designed to prevent. Why is that? Because, human nature is a stubborn customer. That does not mean that certain human behaviors do not warrant prohibition. They most certainly do. But, the moral legitimacy of a prohibition lies in its demonstrable efficacy and value in maintaining a civil society. Thus, we do not question prohibitions against homicide because both those elements are plainly evident. Marijuana prohibition lacks both demonstrable efficacy and civil benefit.

At the root of all the arguments favoring prohibition is the element of fear. Fear that children will be more likely to be introduced to marijuana. Fear that marijuana may be a gateway drug. Fear that a criminal class may invade one’s neighborhood. Fear that unsafe drivers will multiply on our highways. These are all valid, yet answerable, emotional responses.

At the root of anti-prohibition arguments is civil liberty. How does an adult’s choice to responsibly ingest marijuana put anyone else in peril? Does a person’s choice to responsibly drink alcohol imperil their fellow citizens?

There comes a point where hide-bound beliefs must at least entertain civil and reasoned counter-arguments. It is long past time to address and assuage the fears surrounding marijuana and embrace individual civil liberties.

Richard Guess

Hagerman

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Time to revamp City Council pay raises
Letters

Letter: Time to revamp City Council pay raises

Might I suggest an alternative to the awkwardness of elected officials voting to give themselves a pay raise? What if we rewarded our politicians by tying their pay to the median income of their constituents?

Letter: Vaccine tax credit?
Letters

Letter: Vaccine tax credit?

In light of the fact that Covid-19 is still prevalent in our society I am very concerned about all of the people who are reluctant to get vacc…

Letter: Wake up Americans!
Letters

Letter: Wake up Americans!

America is being destroyed from within as we adopt Sal Alinsky's Marxist “Rules for Radicals” from his book which he dedicated to Lucifer (Satan). His rules transforms America from a Constitutional Republic to a Socialist/Marxist country. President Obama quoted his often. Hillary Clinton did her thesis on Alinsky.

Letter of thanks from TFHS Class of 1981
Letters

Letter of thanks from TFHS Class of 1981

As we celebrated our 40th high school reunion, the Twin Falls High School Class of 1981 would like to thank all the teachers, administrators and staff who put up with us for 12 years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News