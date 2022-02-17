 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Regarding "Opinion" published by Rep. Steven Harris and Rep. Mike Moyle

Comments regarding the subject “Opinion” published by Rep. Steven Harris and Rep. Mike Moyle. They make several claims regarding the Idaho House’s 2022 Tax Relief bill that warrant a response.

We agree with the authors that the citizens of Idaho “know best how to put this money to work”. If a citizen needed to replace bald tires they would do it. If the roof was leaking they would fix it. However, you have been elected by the people of Idaho to adequately fund the needs of the State. Unfortunately, you continue to fail to fulfill the most important responsibility that you were elected to do.

This Bill puts the cart before the horse. Before a comprehensive analysis was conducted of what is needed to fix the State of Idaho’s financial shortfalls the Legislature limited its options via this Bill. It is easier for politicians to crow about a tax refund than address the State’s financial challenges. The State’s long history of underfunding child welfare, prisons, and education is financial malpractice.

The authors claim that “Reducing the tax burden on Idaho citizens continues the strong trend of conservative leadership that the House has consistently demonstrated”. Is this really a claim of leadership to be proud of ?

This claim ignores the facts. Idaho schools remain significantly underfunded by the State. Why do over 200 school districts depend on “Emergency Levies” to fund basic school costs ?

The Bill does not address any of the challenges facing the State. The average $75 refund that the authors note will hardly buy a tank of gas. We believe that the citizens of Idaho expect their elected leaders to address the true financial needs of the State. The fiscally responsible path would be to take this surplus.

Lawrence Flournoy

Twin Falls

