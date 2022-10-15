Letter: Regarding Mike Crapo's Guest Column

"A remarkable 22 percent of CBP’s encounters along the southwest land border in August involved individuals who had at least one prior encounter in the previous year"

Regarding Mike Crapo's Guest Column Suggesting Biden's policies have stoked and fanned more illegal immigration October 8, 2022.

Amazing Mike Crapo would put forth illegal immigration as a GOP talking point. That's about as disingenuous as the 20 year-old stock photo he provides to accompany these articles. Old and no relevance.

The U.S. has over 2 million enlisted wo/men stationed at over 500 bases scattered across the world, yet refuses to have the military protect America's borders.

The budget for the defense department is over $2 billion a day yet no active troops are securing the southern border.

The hypocrisy is rather glaring. Either we are in this win or we should stop posturing. The U.S. has over 11 million illegal aliens, spawning DACA kids and a host of other programs that make it appear the country's approach to the rule of law may be subjective. Like California allowing over 1 million illegal aliens to obtain drivers licenses. Are we committed to win? I don't think so.

Andre Leonard

Twin Falls