Letter: Reflecting on the pandemic
0 comments

Letter: Reflecting on the pandemic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

The number of deaths in the US from the new coronavirus just passed 10,000 (April 6). This is terrible. The University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation calculate that between 82,000 and 136,000 will die by the end of this summer. My deepest sympathy goes out to those who have lost family members.

But let us reflect and compare. According to the Guttmacher Institute, 862,000 babies were killed by abortion in the US in 2017, which is the most recent year with complete statistics. This is also terrible.

Stephen Schmid

Twin Falls

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to editor: Hartgen is part of the problem
Letters

Letter to editor: Hartgen is part of the problem

When you lament the ultra-polarization of our present political complexion, when you reflect on the damaging effects of our divisive dialogue, you have no further to look for what’s fanning the fire than Mr. Hartgen’s weekly columns in the Times-News.

Letter to editor: Coronavirus is the wrath of God
Letters

Letter to editor: Coronavirus is the wrath of God

Answer, Revival

We did not have to have coronavirus (pestilence), floods, tornadoes, wildfires, etc.

2 Chronicles 7:14 "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."

God gave man free agency, to do good or evil. When as a nation we choose to do evil such as doing and/or condoning wickedness such as abortion, adultery, arson, assault, child abuse, divorce, drunkenness, incest, lying, murder, perjury, robbery, same-sex marriages/sodomy, stealing, wife beating, etc., which are sins listed in the Bible, we invoke the wrath of God.

It has been said, "What we learn from history is we do not learn."

Read Ezekiel, which tells over and over again, particularly Chapter 33, tells how God disciplined his people who rebelled against God and committed adultery and idoltary.

It is time for world revival. God said if we turn from our wicked ways He, God, would heal our land. There is a heaven and hell. Scoff, die and go to hell. As a nation and the world, repent and stand in the place of blessing.

Carter Killinger

Twin Falls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News