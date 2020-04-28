Letter: Reflecting on the pandemic

The number of deaths in the US from the new coronavirus just passed 10,000 (April 6). This is terrible. The University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation calculate that between 82,000 and 136,000 will die by the end of this summer. My deepest sympathy goes out to those who have lost family members.
But let us reflect and compare. According to the Guttmacher Institute, 862,000 babies were killed by abortion in the US in 2017, which is the most recent year with complete statistics. This is also terrible.
Stephen Schmid
Twin Falls
