Letter: Reflecting on Simpson’s Reflection of Jan. 6

I applaud the Times-News for carrying excellent coverage of the events of Jan. 6. I’ve viewed this day as highly significant in the history of our nation, with the event representing a mark in history from which aftershocks could do one of two things: If aftershocks reverberate and gain strength, they could essentially degrade the foundations upon which our nation rests, its constitution and the democratic ideal of free elections which mandates the will of the people. Or, if the concepts displayed in the attempted coup is not extinguished, if what reverberates from this event is you can use violence, intimidation and lies to overturn the election results, our precious constitution and democracy are certainly in danger.

I was pleased to see that Mike Simpson at least made an attempt to say that “January 6th was a dark and tragic moment for our nation,” but his back-peddling immediately after this statement on how to deal with his issue was somewhat pathetic and nonsensical.

What most Republicans wanted, and Mike Simpson proposed, was to have Republicans sitting on the January 6th committee who espoused the event was really not an insurrection, and the election was stolen. It’s like saying that you want people who had foreknowledge of a robbery, and possibly even supported the planning and executing of the robbery, to sit on the trial jury that investigates the crime and hands out punishment.

Thankfully, the committee did not include Trump backers, because it would have destroyed the integrity of the investigation. I’m so thankful that there were at least two sitting Republicans—Cheney and Kinzinger, who have the integrity and honesty to deal with this event in a nonpartisan way. Obviously, Simpson cannot, and does nothing to stop the destructive aftershocks.

Greg Hegman,

Twin Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0