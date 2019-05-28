I'm writing this to elaborate on a special day, May 17, when Tim and Larinda became husband and wife. What a beautiful and touching ceremony.
The Jerome Elks was the perfect place, and Floyd Drown played the perfect music for dancing later. I was impressed with the minister who also was a bit of a hoot. The food was unbelievable to follow, with cake and champagne.
Ben and I both felt honored to have been there to share such a special day.
Charlene Loos
Buhl
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.