I'm writing this to elaborate on a special day, May 17, when Tim and Larinda became husband and wife. What a beautiful and touching ceremony. 

The Jerome Elks was the perfect place, and Floyd Drown played the perfect music for dancing later. I was impressed with the minister who also was a bit of a hoot. The food was unbelievable to follow, with cake and champagne. 

Ben and I both felt honored to have been there to share such a special day.

Charlene Loos

Buhl

