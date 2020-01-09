Dear Editor,
We should recycle plastic and paper in our city:
To save the animals.
To save fish and nature. Turtles!
Because we aren’t the only living creatures on Earth.
To save our planet.
It’s kind to our planet.
If we don’t recycle:
Animals will die.
We’ll miss all the benefits of nature.
Turtles will die!
Our own species won’t survive.
Our planet will decay.

Pieces of plastic will be everywhere.
We are grateful that The City of Twin Falls continues to recycle cardboard, but regarding their not collecting plastic, we feel:
Mad and sad.
Angry, because turtles will die.
Sad that our leaders don’t care about the environment.
Worried about future generations.
Very, very, very angry.
Sad because the oceans will be filled with plastic.
Scared that the damage we’re doing is irreversible.
Sorry that I’m not important enough to spark change.
Signed,
The children of The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Aged 7 to 18
Karen Fothergill, Religious Education Director MVUUF
