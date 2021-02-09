Letter: Rebuild the Republican Party

Thoughts of an old white guy.

Watching the fiasco at our nation's capitol last month, instantly the radical Democrats blamed the Republicans. They declared that they were shocked at what happened.

The leftists should have seen this coming, and it started long before Trump's presidency; it has festered for years. Us conservatives against the liberal or vice-versa.

We do not believe in wholesale abortion, same-sex marriage or open borders. Being a Christian, I do not dislike or hate other people. To me and others, what the radicals stand for is against. God's laws and nature. God's law is supreme, not local, state or federal laws. The Supreme Court is wrong and against God's laws. Our laws are directly from the Bible and the laws of Moses. Politicians on both sides proclaim to be Christians, but that is not true. How could they if it is against God? There is phony Christianity, and the words "God bless America" and "In God we trust" are just words to them.