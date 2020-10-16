Letter: Reacting to Hartgen and Huston

Chris Huston wrote his Sunday, Oct. 4 column before learning that Donald Trump had contracted the coronavirus. He says so right there in his column. ”I had already written a column for the week, in which I expressed my viewpoint on the Tuesday Travesty that pretended to be a presidential debate.” He scrapped that column when word of Trump’s illness surfaced. Of Trump, he wrote in the new column, “it’s difficult to ignore the irony of his position: the man who played it down, who said it would all just go away, who declined to wear a face mask, and who offered a laundry list of thoroughly unhelpful suggestions for cures, should now be hit by our modern scourge.”

If Stephen Hartgen wrote his column before last Thursday, he neglected to respond to the breaking news of Trumps illness and replace it with another as Huston did. I’d suggest the obsequious praise he heaps on our dear leader for wasting no time in naming a nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsberg sounds a bit daft now. “A president who makes decisions and moves with resolve and leadership,” Hartgen writes about the president. And what’s his spin on Joe Biden? “Once again, he’s trapped in his basement in his bed or rocking chair, pondering whether to have Cream-0f-Wheat or oatmeal for breakfast, too tired or senile to even leave the house.” Hmmn. Don’t you have it backwards? I guess Buffalo (Don)’s defunct and what I want to know is how do you like your blue-eyed boy (now) Mister (Hartgen)?