Letter: Re-elect Wasden

Do not fall for the slick out-of-state smear campaign of Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. The organization of Americans for Limited Government claims are inaccurate and misleading. Wasden has repeatedly stood up to those that want to trample on the Idaho Constitution.
A radical right wing group of Idaho politicians and out-of-state interest want to manipulate state laws for their own benefit. They resent that Wasden has repeatedly and successfully defended the interest of the citizens of Idaho.
Support Idaho and common sense. Vote to re-elect Lawrence Wasden.
Lawrence and Tina Flournoy
Twin Falls