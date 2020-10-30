Letter: Re-elect Rep. Sally Toone

Sally Toone has invested thirty-seven years in educating children and young adults. She taught at Wendell High School, Goodling High School and for the College of Southern Idaho. She is knowledgeable about the needs of the teachers in Idaho as well as the uniqueness, needs and requirements of the students of an agriculturally based state. Idaho currently ranks fifty-first in the nation and the District of Columbia for average daily expenditure per student. Yes, that makes us the lowest amount of money spent per child in the United States of America! The teachers in Idaho are also ranked among the lowest paid in the nation! Sally wants Idaho to support its schools with needed educational materials, and to pay the teachers a wage competitive with surrounding states so we may have trained, certified teachers in our classrooms using supplies they did not have to purchase themselves. While visiting with her, Sally commented: "Idaho is a great state and an ideal place to live and raise a family. However, I feel Idaho can do a better job of supporting its classrooms, students, and teachers."
Married to a farmer/rancher for forty (40) years, she has developed a broad knowledge base in agriculture, aquaculture, mining, and lumber and our "treasured" water rights. Mrs. Toone realizes the critical importance of promoting Idaho in our nation and today's world. It is necessary to obtain in state and out-of-state markets for our produce and products from the dairies, farms, fish, lumber and mining in order to support a healthy Idaho economy. Yet - the most critically important need and greatest treasure for Idaho is our well-educated children.
Sincerely,
Louise Harbaugh
