Letter: Re-elect Rep. Clow

Fellow Voters,

I've known Lance Clow for 35 plus years, and during that time, I've consistently witnessed a man of character, integrity and strong morals.

For many years, Lance has given much of his spare time to the service of Twin Falls and its residents, including 4 terms as our District 24-A Representative, Twin Falls Mayor and Councilman, Twin Falls Republican Central Committee member, board member of numerous civic organizations, and long time youth sports coach.

I encourage you to give your continued support to Lance as her runs for a 5th term for the Idaho Legislature.

Robert Lundgren

Twin Falls

