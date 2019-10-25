{{featured_button_text}}
Ruth Pierce is currently running for re-election for city council. I’ve known Ruth for many years and can’t endorse her enough. She has the intelligence to keep the city’s very best interests at heart and makes remarkable decisions.

Ruth is currently a city councilperson because she has the drive to help everyone who lives here, and she is seeking reelection because she still has that drive to continue putting herself in a position to help. She is armed with the knowledge of a previous term as a city council person and will only get better at making the tough decisions in the city’s best interest.

Join me in voting for Ruth Pierce.

Tom Carter

Editor's Note: Carter is the Twin Falls County Sheriff.

