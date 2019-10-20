I hope you will join me in re-electing Ruth Pierce to Twin Falls City Council. She has proven her ability to serve as a leader on the council and offers different perspectives on issues impacting our city.
She has lived in the community for over 40 years, serving on various boards and clubs, and has volunteered her time and talents over the years to numerous entities including the Urban Renewal Agency, SIEDO, the Historic Preservation Commission, the Twin Falls Library and the Twin Falls Ready team — all toward the betterment of Twin Falls.
Having served as a CPA for over 40 years, Ruth is adept at reviewing the many intricacies of city finances and budget management. Ruth will continue to be a faithful public servant to Twin Falls.
Vote to re-elect Ruth Pierce November 5.
Deneice Carter
Twin Falls
