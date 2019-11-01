I am writing in support of Ruth Stevens Pierce, who is seeking another term on the Twin Falls City Council.
I have known Ruth for many years in the Twin Falls community in which she has been continually involved. She was the first woman president of the Twin Falls Rotary Club, the Twin Falls Chamber and a longtime member of the Southern Idaho Economic Development Organizaton Board. Whatever she does, she does with integrity and genuine caring for our community.
Ruth is an experienced business owner —Stevens Pierce CPAs — and understands the need of our many business entities. As a council member, Ruth is a exceptional and thoughtful listener to all sides of issues. She brings a common-sense-sense perspective to the many council deliberations.
I'm proud to endorse her for another term on the council.
Former Rep. Stephen Hartgen
Twin Falls
