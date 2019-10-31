{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Shawn Barigar has earned another term on city council. I urge you to vote for him. He has been able to help navigate Twin Falls through tremendous growth while at the same time trying to keep what makes Twin Falls special to us all.

Twin Falls is facing a challenge that requires we address infrastructure and also services that are required with growth. Whether it be education, fire services, county jails, roads, etc., we can’t ignore the need or wish it away.

I have empathy for all of us; people are tired of real estate taxes increasing. However, what is your solution? Some candidates suggest we somehow stop growth and business expansion. Some say let’s cut the fat out of the budget. Stopping growth is a fool’s errand. You may be able to manage it but not stop it. Seriously, how many millions can you cut out of the Twin Falls city budget to use for service expansion?

I think a good place to start would be to light a fire with our legislators to give us some options. Let’s take a look at a local option sales tax with specified projects. We have some smart people in this town. Let’s use some ideas and not be captive to the whims of our elected officials in Boise to determine our destiny.

Kevin C. Dane

Twin Falls

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments