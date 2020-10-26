Letter: Re-elect Lance Clow

Nearly every aspect of my classroom is determined by what happens at the state legislature. My salary, the standards I teach my lessons from, the number of hours my students need for instruction. The assessments that are required. Teaching is one of the most politically affected jobs there is. Because of that, teachers need a legislator who advocates for them. Rep. Lance Clow is that legislator.

Rep. Clow has chaired the House Education Committee for two years. Prior to that he was a member of that committee. As the educator who represents all of region 4 on the IEA’s Government Relations/Political Action Committee I have found Rep. Clow to be a vital connection between the statehouse and the teachers who I represent in our region. His willingness to sit down and have tough conversations with teachers and not only offer his perspective but actively listen to their ideas is vital to teachers having a voice in Boise. If he doesn’t know the answer he seeks it, often reaching out to teachers in his legislative district for guidance.

Rep. Clow has volunteered in the classrooms. He attends school board meetings. He is a part of the Twin Falls School Districts Budget Advisory Committee. He has represented teachers, families, and students well in his tenure as our legislature and I hope you join me in re-electing Rep. Lance Clow for Legislative District 24.