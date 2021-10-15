 Skip to main content
Letter: Re-elect Bob Culver to Jerome City Council
Letter: Re-elect Bob Culver to Jerome City Council

As a past mayor and city council member of the City of Jerome I know Bob Culver to be an honest and informed public servant for all the citizens of Jerome. Bob Culver listens to concerns of residents and acts on them. Bob Culver has vast experience with conservative city budgets and the inner workings of all city departments. Bob is respected by other mayors and council members for his common sense approach to issues that come before the city council. Bob's leadership results in a positive relationship between economic development and citizens for the benefit and future of the community. Bob Culver served honorably in the U. S. Navy and now proudly serves the citizens of Jerome. Please vote to re-elect Bob Culver to the Jerome City Council.

Dennis Moore

Jerome

