Letter: Randy Stapilus showed us that he has not done research on wind power

Randy Stapilus just showed us that he has not done research on wind power. 21 bad reasons for wind power is just the start. If he had done any research on the points being brought out on the Facebook Stop Lava Ridge, maybe he could see the other side of the story. If he had attended the July Zoom meeting by BLM, he would have found out the the money promised by LS would not even pay for the road damage they will cause in Minidoka county.