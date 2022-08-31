Letter: Questions from the GOP convention

The Idaho Republicans, at their state convention..., have proposed increased credentials for voting in their primary elections. These would include scrutiny of the individual's party registration history and history of the individual's donations to political parties. Collection, storage, and maintenance of this data would involve considerable effort and expense. Who would pay for that? Us taxpayers? If so, does anybody besides me think that's grossly unfair? Would county election officials in effect be working for the Republican party to sort out those registrants who don't qualify? I would welcome any pertinent answers from Republican readers.