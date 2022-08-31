 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Letter: Questions from the GOP convention

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

The Idaho Republicans, at their state convention..., have proposed increased credentials for voting in their primary elections. These would include scrutiny of the individual's party registration history and history of the individual's donations to political parties. Collection, storage, and maintenance of this data would involve considerable effort and expense. Who would pay for that? Us taxpayers? If so, does anybody besides me think that's grossly unfair? Would county election officials in effect be working for the Republican party to sort out those registrants who don't qualify? I would welcome any pertinent answers from Republican readers.

Jeff Ruprecht

Twin Falls

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: It is past time to get out of the United Nations

Letter: It is past time to get out of the United Nations

Letter: It is past time to get out of the United Nations. Since the UN's founding in 1945, it's basic philosophy is both anti-American and pro-totalitarian. It ignores God's existence and implies that it grants rights as provided by UN law. 

Letter: Facilities matter

Letter: Facilities matter

Letter: I will be voting “yes” to Blaine County School District’s much-needed Plant Facilities Levy on Tuesday, August 30th.

Letter: Mr. Hightower’s selective disgust

Letter: Mr. Hightower’s selective disgust

Letter: Mr. Hightower is opposed to professional golfers plying their trade to the highest bidder. He is outraged that some of those golfers did not turn their backs on the opportunity to acquire what amounts to generational wealth.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News