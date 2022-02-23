 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Questions for Chenele Dixon

  • 0
Chenele Dixon—you've had positive letters supporting you but no indication how you would vote on bills before State House. Could you please answer how would you vote, and these other questions:

1. Bill forbidding Government agencies even School Boards from issuing mask mandates.

2. Bill banning Idaho businesses from requiring employees to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

3. Bill changing the date one can declare party affiliation from election day to the 10th Friday preceding the Primary Election plus eliminate same day registration. Eliminate Student ID as a form of ID to vote.

4. Make it illegal for a non-family member to take another person's mail in ballot to the Post Office. And a family member cannot take more than two.

5. A bill protecting health care workers including Pharmacists from being sued for issuing or recommending unproven or maybe even unsafe medication.

6. In terms of abortion; do you support a Woman's right to choose?

7. Do you think the people who stormed the U.S. Capital on Jan 6th had a justifiable cause to do so?

8. Donald Trump has said the last Presidential was fixed. Do you agree?

9. If you were in the U.S. Senate would you vote for the John Lewis Voting Rights Bill?

10. Some Legislators have said, "Divisive Content " is appearing in Idaho schools, that the so called Critical Race theory is being taught in Idaho Schools. Do you agree? The people need to know before voting. Please find a way to indicate, Chenele Dixon, how would you vote?

Terry Gartner

Filer

