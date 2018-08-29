Subscribe for 33¢ / day
I read with interest the article in the Region section, page A3, of last Sunday's paper titled, "Utah Cooperative Exploring Nuclear Power in Idaho."

First and foremost, nuclear power generation is neither safe, green, economic to construct or economic to operate. Please read Charles Perrow's "Normal Accidents," Princeton University Press, 1999. Second, I encourage Nuscale Technology to consider the state of Utah for siting this menace. Please locate it downwind from us.

Donald Acheson

Twin Falls

