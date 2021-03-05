Letter: Publish stories about child abuse

I would like to see an article written on child abuse in all the local counties. It is never mentioned until April and there is so much child abuse in Idaho. Pleases take some different view points too, not just focus on single moms, but what about strong stay at home dad's, also how child predators sneak in and how they are almost always someone you know, how they groom kids and parents, how we can protect kids... How we need to talk openly about this topic so kids can be safe. Seriously every other topic gets headline time and this one can be remedied a lot, by simply putting it out there and letting predators know we are watching.