 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Publish stories about child abuse
0 comments

Letter: Publish stories about child abuse

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

I would like to see an article written on child abuse in all the local counties. It is never mentioned until April and there is so much child abuse in Idaho. Pleases take some different view points too, not just focus on single moms, but what about strong stay at home dad's, also how child predators sneak in and how they are almost always someone you know, how they groom kids and parents, how we can protect kids... How we need to talk openly about this topic so kids can be safe. Seriously every other topic gets headline time and this one can be remedied a lot, by simply putting it out there and letting predators know we are watching.

Aimee Durand

Richfield

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: RIP to Rush and other thoughts
Letters

Letter: RIP to Rush and other thoughts

"We now see Orwell's “1984” on full display with the implementation of Socialism/Marxism. Remember, Socialism always results in the loss of individual liberties. It can never deliver what it promises."

Letter: Oath of office should be taken on the Constitution
Letters

Letter: Oath of office should be taken on the Constitution

"No one can stop you from practicing your religion where you see so fit, but at the highest level of representation is not a good fit, and the founders knew this would be a problem otherwise they would've made the United States a specific religion in the Constitution."

Letter: A kind man and a dog
Letters

Letter: A kind man and a dog

" I know a kind Filer man whose best friend was a grumpy old dog. But dog was only grumpy if you got too close to the pickup, or were just a jerk in general, because he could tell the difference and didn't have any use for you."

Letter: Idahoans freedom is threatened
Letters

Letter: Idahoans freedom is threatened

Letter to the editor: Our common voice and rights—guaranteed by the Idaho Constitution--are being taken away. Why? State Senator Vick is sponsoring a bill that would virtually end citizen ballot initiatives.

Letter: Idaho farmers need broadband
Letters

Letter: Idaho farmers need broadband

Letter to the editor:  The backbone of the technology needed to run a business like a farm is reliable broadband service that provides for high-speed internet access.

Letter: Protests are private homes should be stopped
Letters

Letter: Protests are private homes should be stopped

"Protestors who take their cause to the private homes of any of those authorities are taking it way over the line. In what way are the protests at private residences different from what mafia strongmen, gang members, and “bad guys” do to people."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News